Boise Contemporary Theater To Host Fifth Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present its Fifth Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival August 20–23, 2025, at 854 Fulton Street in Boise. This year’s festival will feature staged readings of Jesa or the Realm of Possibility by Jeena Yi and The Wetlands by AriDy Nox, directed by Mei Ann Teo and Chanel Bragg, respectively.

The festival begins Wednesday, August 20 at 7 p.m. with a free Playwrights’ Panel moderated by Festival Director Lily Yasuda, featuring both playwrights discussing their work and the development process. Staged readings will follow: Jesa or the Realm of Possibility (Friday, August 22 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m.) and The Wetlands (Friday, August 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 23 at 2 p.m.).

The Wetlands tells the story of Nita and Tara, trapped in a deadly race against time and confronting what haunts them to make way for a new beginning. Jesa or the Realm of Possibility follows four estranged Korean American sisters in Orange County, CA, as they reunite to perform their parents’ Jesa—a ritual honoring the dead—only to have old wounds, secrets, and ghosts resurface.

Tickets for individual readings are $10, and a Festival Pass for all events is $25, available at bctheater.org/bipoc or by calling 208-331-9224.