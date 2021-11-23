Ballet Idaho Presents THE NUTCRACKER

Ballet Idaho has announced the return of the family holiday classic, The Nutcracker to the stage. Experience all the magic of these performances for yourself at the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2011 W Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho 83725 on Friday, November 26th, 2021 through Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

Both kids and kids at heart will enjoy the playful charm of the mice, the magical transformation of The Nutcracker Prince, and the dreamlike adventure that takes Clara to The Land of Sweets. Children from the Ballet Idaho Academy will be joining the performance to enliven the stage with our professional company members, company apprentices, and participants of our trainee program. The joyous movement is choreographed by Peter Anastos, and the breathtaking costumes and scenery are designed by Margaret Mitchell and Christopher McCollum respectively. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by The Boise Phil orchestra, along with Opera Idaho's children's choir in this annual tradition that is not to be missed!

Tickets for this season's performance are on sale and available online at: https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2

General show information and a full list of performance times can be found at: https://balletidaho.org/thenutcracker/

Those interested in purchasing season tickets that include Ballet Idaho's The Nutcracker can access them here: https://balletidaho.org/season_tickets/.