BRIT FLOYD Returns To Boise

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show" returns to the Morrison Center stage on Tuesday July 7, 2020 to perform its brand new production, Echoes 2020. Including highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and featuring a show-stopping 23 minute 'note-for-note' performance of the iconic era defining song Echoes, written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since it's launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd has circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and has performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and 'The Showplace of the Nation', NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, the Brit Floyd show is complete with a stunning multi million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

More Information:https://www.britfloyd.com/tour-dateshttps://www.facebook.com/britfloydshow/https://twitter.com/BritFloyd

Tickets to the Boise concert are priced from $39.50 to $159.50 plus service charges, and go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10:00 AM, through Ticketmaster and the Morrison Center Box Office.





