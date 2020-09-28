Performances run September 25-October 17.

Actors' Repertory Theatre of Idaho presents The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter at The Phoenix Theatre.

Della makes cakes, not judgment calls - those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della's life gets turned upside down. She can't really make a cake for such a wedding, can she? For the first time in her life, Della has to think for herself.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.artidaho.org/season.

