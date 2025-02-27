Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present the Return to Project Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa will present the return of Project Broadway, a summer intensive workshop for teens featuring the brand-new Disney musical revue, "Dare to Dream Jr.," June 9-13 in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College.

Shelton State Theatre Program Coordinator and Disney College Program alumni Molly Page leads a team of instructors that includes former Disney Cast Member Sarah Kathryn Bonds-Ethridge, Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer Tina Turley, Professional Stage Manager Ashlyn Lambert, and more to be announced soon.

"This year we wanted to bring students something new," Page said. "Disney's brand new musical revue, 'Dare to Dream Jr.,' is going to be such a fun show to bring to life this summer! I cannot wait to make some magic with these amazing instructors."

Disney's brand new musical revue "Dare to Dream Jr." showcases some of Disney's most popular tunes like "Let it Go," "Friend Like Me," and "Be Our Guest."

Project Broadway will meet June 9-13 in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road) from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, and a final performance will be offered to the public on Friday, June 13, at 6:00 p.m.

Participants must be 13 to 19 years old by June 9. Enrollment is limited to a maximum of 40 participants. Tuition for Project Broadway is $300, which includes two tickets to the final performance and a participant t-shirt. A 10% early-bird discount is available until May 5. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

