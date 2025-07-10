Theatre Tuscaloosa to Hold Auditions for ALABAMA STORY in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for "Alabama Story" by Kenneth Jones on July 30 and 31 at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Set in Montgomery in 1959, this play delves into the heart of Alabama's history, exploring themes of belonging, identity, and the fight to protect one's home and heritage. When a state senator discovers "The Rabbit's Wedding," a children's picture book, is about a black rabbit and a white rabbit getting married, he sets out to fire the state librarian protecting it. Meanwhile, a chance meeting between childhood friends, one white and one black, forces them to recall, confront, and reconcile their complicated past.

Theatre Tuscaloosa All-Star Cast and Board of Directors member Kenyatta "Ya Ya" Browne leads this production as director. She is joined by Averie Bonneville, stage manager; Therrin Eber, scenic designer; Lyndell McDonald, lighting designer; and Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer.

"This show is a great way to kick off our season," Theatre Tuscaloosa Managing Director Adam Miller said. "Our brilliant Ya Ya is going to build the perfect cast for this show, which will recount a little-told story from Alabama's past."

Various roles are available including the following: Garth Williams (male, 50s or older, white), Bobby Crone (male, 60s-80s, white), Herschel Webb (male, 30s-50s, white), Henry Branch (male, 30s-50s, white), Lily Whitfield (female, 32, white), Joshua Morre (male, 32, black), Senator E.W. Higgins (male, 50s or older, white), Emily Wheelock Reed (female, 50s or older, white), and Thomas Franklin (male, 28, white). Some actors may play multiple roles. A full list of characters and their descriptions can be found at theatretusc.com.

Those who audition should prepare to participate in cold readings from the script. A monologue is not required, but auditionees are welcome to prepare one if desired. Auditionees are encouraged to arrive up to 30 minutes ahead.

Auditionees should complete an online audition form (found at theatretusc.com) and submit it through the link at https://www.theaterforms.com/theatretusc/alabama_story/auditionform/ before auditions.

Scripts of "Alabama Story" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 7-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sundays until closer to performance weeks. "Alabama Story" performances run Sept. 19 - 28, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.