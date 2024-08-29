Theatre Tuscaloosa Reveals 2023-24 T. Earle Johnson Award Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa held the 28th annual T. Earle Johnson Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Mugshots in downtown Tuscaloosa to celebrate the 2023-24 winners.

Each year, Theatre Tuscaloosa holds its version of the Tony's: The T. Earle Johnson Awards, which is lovingly shortened to "The T. Earles." This program strives to recognize excellence demonstrated by Theatre Tuscaloosa performers, technicians, volunteers, patrons, sponsors, and contributors.

Audience members are encouraged to vote for the performance-related categories following the summer musical each season. Over the years, this program has grown with new categories and awards being added to recognize more and more people who invest their time, treasure, and talent to make Theatre Tuscaloosa the amazing organization it has become.

The service and volunteer award winners included:

Cole Cabiness - Paul K. Looney, "Our Ox is in the Ditch" Award for taking on the role of "Billy Crocker" in "Anything Goes" when only given a few hours to learn the part.

Prathima Gilliam and Amanda Ingram - Newcomers of the Year for appearing in "Anything Goes" after working hard in Theatre Tuscaloosa Academy tap classes last year.

Averie Bonneville - Jake Leigeber Volunteer of the Year Award for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Bryant Bank - Patron of the Year Award for their extraordinary contributions

to the theatre.

Kelsey Rush - Doug Perry Outstanding Service to the Theatre Award for her help in securing many donations for the Lights, Camera, Auction! online fundraiser and for making critical connections with Tuscaloosa City Schools in finding a temporary scene shop for set construction amid the Bean-Brown Theatre's renovations.

Molly Page - Charlie Dennis "Bear It" Award for Technical Service for stepping up to crew and supporting "Anything Goes."

The acting award winners included:

Adam Miller - Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play for his role as "Melvin Wilder" in "The Diviners"

Cooper Shattuck - Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for his role as

"Admiral Peary" in "Ragtime" and as "Elisha Whitney" in "Anything Goes"

Louise Manos - Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play for her role as "Norma Henshaw" in "The Diviners"

Sarah Kathryn Bonds Ethridge - Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical for her role as herself in "Some Enchanted Evening" and as "Erma" in "Anything Goes"

DeAnthony Mays - Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play for his role as "C.C. Showers" in "The Diviners"

Cole Cabiness - Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical for his role as "Billy Crocker" in "Anything Goes"

Cole Cabiness, Brent Jones, and Cooper Shattuck were inducted into the All-Star Cast. Inductees must have received three prior T. Earle Awards. Once inducted, they are no longer eligible to be nominated for future awards. Honorees receive an All-Star Cast medal and are acknowledged on a plaque in the Bean-Brown Theatre lobby. Members of the All-Star Cast serve as mentors and ambassadors to new actors, technicians, and volunteers, and their votes are given extra weight in future T. Earle awards.

More details about the categories and the history of the T. Earle Johnson Awards are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

