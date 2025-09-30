Theatre Tuscaloosa Receives $23,000 in Grants From the Alabama State Council on the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tuscaloosa has received two grants totaling $23,000 from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to fund the 2025-26 Season: Finding Home and for administrative support.

With these funds, Theatre Tuscaloosa can produce a full season of plays and musicals - from "Alabama Story" to "Big Fish." Theatre Tuscaloosa's mission to improve the quality of life in West Alabama by producing world-class theatrical and educational programs is amplified by this grant. Theatre Tuscaloosa is making Alabama's communities stronger and our state's arts and culture sector more vibrant.

"With these funds, we're able to continue our mission of bringing high-quality productions and educational opportunities to our community," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "With the completion of the Bean-Brown Theatre renovations on the Shelton State campus, this season marks an exciting new chapter for us. The funding helps us make the most of our new space and continue to grow."

The Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama. The Council works to expand and preserve the state's cultural resources by supporting nonprofit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government, and individual artists. Arts programs, assisted by Council grants, have a track record of enhancing community development, education, cultural tourism, and overall quality of life in all regions of the state.

Alabama State Council on the Arts grants are made possible by an annual appropriation from the Alabama Legislature and additional funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Learn more at arts.alabama.gov.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's upcoming production of "Scrooge! The Musical" is brought to audiences partially by the Alabama State Council on the Arts. "Scrooge! The Musical" runs Dec. 12-21 at the Bean-Brown Theatre. Tickets for this holiday musical go on sale for flex-ticket holders on Nov. 5 and for the public on Nov. 12 at https://www.theatretusc.com/scrooge or 205.391.2277.