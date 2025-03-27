TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Begins At Terrific New Theatre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Terrific New Theatre will continue its 2024/25 abbreviated season (“2024-25 Mini-Season: The Return of TNT”) with “Tiny Beautiful Things” based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nia Vardalos of the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” film series.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is a powerful, moving play about love, loss, and the beauty of human connection. Told through letters and raw, emotional responses, the story reminds us that even in our most broken moments, we are never truly alone.

Based on a true story, “Tiny Beautiful Things” centers on a writer, who reluctantly becomes a popular advice columnist known as “Sugar” during a period of turmoil in her life. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.

Before it became a play, “Tiny Beautiful Things” was a television mini-series seen on Hulu, starring Kathryn Hahn. It was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Strayed also starred as her Sugar persona in a podcast called “Dear Sugar,” which ran for four years produced by The New York Times and airing on WBUR, the NPR affiliate in Boston. It was revived in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by TNT stage veteran – but first-time TNT director – Rebecca Yeager, the play features the TNT debut of Jessica Clark as Sugar. Her supporting cast includes Nancy McLemore from Birmingham's WBHM public radio, as well as Megan Pecot, who appeared in TNT's “Fun Home,” and Stephen Mangina from TNT's “A Doll's House and A Doll's House, Part2” and “Circle Mirror Transformation.”

The play opens April 10 and runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. until April 27. Tickets can be purchased via the TNT website or by calling (205) 328-0868.

This production comes under the classification of strong adult language and adult situations.

