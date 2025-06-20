THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Performances will run from July 19 — Aug. 17.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present The Wizard of Oz, directed by Melissa Rain Anderson, July 19 — Aug. 17 on the Festival Stage.
Based on the classic children’s book by Frank L. Baum, The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Dorothy, a young girl dreaming of adventure far away from her family farm, whose life suddenly changes when a tornado whisks her off to the magical land of Oz. The fun-filled musical for all ages features the score made famous by the 1939 MGM film.
Joining the cast is Alexis Kinney as the show’s main character, Dorothy. Kinney has been seen regionally as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz at Variety Theatre, and in New York productions of Calamity Jane, the world premiere of The Island of No Tomorrow, and the 2019 New York reading of Paul Gordon's Jane Eyre.
ASF alum Greta Lambert portrays the evil Wicked Witch of the West, and Broadway alum Lara Hayhurst plays her counterpart, Glinda the Good Witch. Featured cast includes Matthew McGloin as the Scarecrow, Thee Ricky Harris as the Cowardly Lion, and Michael Dalke as the Tin Man.
Rounding out the cast is James Beaman as the Wizard, Lianne Marie Dobbs as Aunt Em, Steve McDonagh as Uncle Henry, and Alfie the Cairn Terrier as Toto, trained by William Berloni Theatrical Animals.
The adult ensemble includes Max Boone, Landon Tate Boyle, Meghan Boyle, Barbara Camara, Sydney Carmona, Kendra Cunningham, Liesl Jaye, Morgan Karam, Carsten Kjaerulff, Cameron Kuhn, Kathy Liu, Drew Margolis, Donovan McFadden, Michael Rios, Nicolette Smith, and swing Gillian Stoltz.
Local actors creating the children’s ensemble include Nora Crosby, Griffin Isbel, Millie Johnson, Georgia Marshal, Sam Mason, Annie Mason, Wesley Moates, Asa Moates, Kinsley Sutton, Adriana Willams, and Isabel Weil.
The Production Team bringing the show to the stage includes assistant director Landon Tate Boyle, choreographer Jessica Chen, music director Dr. Joel Jones, scenic designer Jason Simms, lighting designer Nathan W. Scheuer, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, sound designer Lindsay Jones, projections designer Blake Manns, flight director William Courson – ZFX, stage manager Emilee Buccheit, assistant stage manager Olivia Tippett, and production assistants Wren Harrington and Cade Sturgeon.
Videos