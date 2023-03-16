Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in May

Performances runÂ May 26-June 4, 2023 at the Bean-Brown Theatre.

Mar. 16, 2023 Â 
THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS Comes to Theatre Tuscaloosa in May

In Eden Falls, Georgia, five best gal-pals set out to start a new life by renovating an old church into their dream beauty parlor - the SPA-DEE-DAH! When their arch-rival announces she will stop at nothing to shut them down, the ladies band together to keep their dream alive. Mix in the arrival of a sexy ex-boyfriend, an unexpected marriage proposal, and an unwelcome demolition crew, and you've got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout "Hallelujah!"

Hallelujah Girls is by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope, and directed by Dianna Brown Shaw.

Performances run May 26-June 4, 2023 at the Bean-Brown Theatre.





