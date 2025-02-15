Review: SIX at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham, get ready to lose your head! SIX, the electrifying musical, stormed the BJCC stage on Tuesday, February 11th, 2025, and left the audience breathless. From the first note, the energy was infectious, building with each song into a full-blown royal party. This isn't your grandmother's history lesson — these queens are fierce, funny, and ready to rewrite their stories.

The powerhouse cast delivered performances fit for royalty. Chani Maisonet commanded the stage as the wronged Catherine of Aragon, while Gaby Albo perfectly captured the playful cunning of Anne Boleyn. Kelly Denice Taylor brought a poignant vulnerability to Jane Seymour, and Danielle Mendoza had the audience roaring with laughter as the delightfully sassy Anna of Cleves. Alizé Cruz gave a captivating and nuanced portrayal of the tragic Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer anchored the show with her strong and compelling Catherine Parr. Each queen shone brightly, their individual personalities and vocal talents blending seamlessly to create a truly unforgettable ensemble.

SIX is more than just a concert; it's a theatrical experience. The costumes are stunning; the lighting is dynamic, and the music is addictive. You'll sing along, dancing in your seat, and cheering for these incredible women. Whether you're a history buff or just looking for a fun night out, SIX is a must-see. Don't miss your chance to witness this royal revolution — you won't regret it!

