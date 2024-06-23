Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Birmingham Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Festival Theatre's production of "The Rocky Horror Show" delivers a solid dose of laughs, energy, and audience interaction. Directed by Sam Torres, this cult classic gets a spirited treatment.

The Cast Shines

Gabby Nieto-Hale and Flap Jack charm as Janet and Brad, capturing the wide-eyed innocence of their characters with comedic flair.

Tyree Walker's Frank 'N' Furter struts and preens with an undeniable stage presence.

Leslie Plaia is a scene-stealer as both Usherette and Magenta, delivering each line with a wink and a hint of danger.

Destiny Clark's Narrator is witty and enchanting.

Jalen Brown delivers a standout performance as Riff Raff. Brown's physicality and comedic timing are spot-on, making Riff Raff a truly memorable character.

Flannery Whaley gives a solid performance as Columbia.

Alex Freemen flexes across the stage as a convincing Rocky.

Laughs and Audience Participation

The production doesn't shy from the show's inherent campiness, embracing the absurdity with gusto. Plenty of comedic moments, both intentional and improvised, keep the audience laughing.

Callbacks enhance the fun, encouraging audience participation.

Final Verdict

Birmingham Festival Theatre's "Rocky Horror Show" is a fun, campy, and entertaining night out. While it may not be the most polished production, it delivers on the show's promise of laughter, audience participation, and a healthy dose of the bizarre. If you're looking for a good time and a chance to do the Time Warp again, this show is worth checking out.

Photo credit: Birmingham Festival Theatre

