Review: LES MISÉRABLES at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Les Misérables' opening night was spectacular. A magnificent set transported the audience to 19th-century France from the moment the curtain rose.

The entire cast delivered exceptional performances, bringing Victor Hugo's timeless story to life with passion and conviction. "One Day More" resonated deeply with the audience. The Thénardiers stole the show with their comedic brilliance in "Master of the House," and their energy made the audience roar with laughter.

The young performers held their own alongside the seasoned cast, delivering touching and powerful performances. This production has a talented group of actors.

Every member of the company shone, and the ensemble demonstrated overall strength. The harmonies were rich and full, and the storytelling was clear and compelling. This cast rose to the challenge of Les Misérables and delivered a memorable performance.

If you have the chance to see this production at the BJCC in Birmingham, do not miss it. It is a testament to the enduring power of Les Misérables and a reminder of the magic of live theatre.

