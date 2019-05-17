Red Mountain Theatre Company To Create A $25 Million Arts Campus

Red Mountain Theatre Company is proud to announce the start of its Second Act. Beginning in 1979 as Summerfest Musical Theatre, Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC) will now take the stage for its most transformational performance yet - the creation of an arts campus in the Parkside District of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Tony Award-winning theatre company has been searching over a number of years for just the right location to house all of its operations under one roof. "It has been a dream for us to consolidate our programming in order to better serve our community," said Executive Director Keith Cromwell. "We envision an arts campus where artists can create, students can develop life - and theatre - skills, and where for profit and nonprofit can drive economic growth together."

The new Arts Campus will be located at 1600 3rd Ave. South between 16th & 17th Streets South next to Regions Field in the heart of Birmingham. "RMTC is right at the heart of our city, and this space will allow us to be more efficient and more effective in our mission of enriching, educating, and engaging our community," said RMTC Board President and community leader Kathryn Harbert. Architectural design is well underway for the Arts campus to include state-of-the art rehearsal and classroom spaces, a next generation 400-seat theatre, and administrative and shop offices.

LIVE Design Group, longtime friends of the theatre, will serve as architects. Known for their innovative work in managing the development of houses of worship and large space management, LIVE Design has already caught the vision of creating spaces for artists to thrive. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor, having supported RMTC for many years in a variety of capacities. Harbert Realty Services brings all these pieces together to keep the project moving forward. Construction is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2021.

Red Mountain Theatre Company is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity.

In addition to theatre productions, RMTC offers educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. The Birmingham- based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.

About LIVE Design Group

LIVE Design Group, founded in 1987, is an Architectural and Interior Design firm specializing in worship, theatre, and academic facilities for growing organizations that desire a building that reflects them - not their architect. With a responsibility to their clients' vision and making everyone a contributor, the firm designs projects LIVE with their clients' providing "real time" input. This innovative concept allows the client to see their design in virtual reality, maximizes resources, expedites the process and lets financial stewardship drive decisions. The firm is changing the role of the architect, not just the process.

About Harbert Realty Services, LLC

Founded in 1983, Harbert Realty Services, LLC (HRS), is a privately held commercial real estate organization with a clear mission: Create value for our clients and investor partners. HRS is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and retains a team of more than 60 real estate professionals that are experts in the office, retail, medical and multi-family sectors. HRS has built its footprint throughout the southeastern United States with offices in Atlanta, Orlando and Jacksonville Florida. HRS is focused on delivering best-in-class real estate expertise in Brokerage, Leasing, Project/Construction Management, Property/Asset Management, Tenant Representation, Development and Investment Services. Separately, HRS owns ROCK Apartment Advisors (the multifamily investment sales leader in the mid-South) and Harbert Lease Solutions (a global lease administration and real estate accounting service provider). As a majority owned subsidiary of Harbert Management Corporation www.harbert.net, HRS' mix of experience, resources and reach provides our clients a comprehensive array of professional real estate services. Value Creation Begins, Here. Learn more about HRS at www.harbertrealty.com.

About Brasfield & Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. We are skilled in construction best practices, including virtual design and construction, integrated project delivery, and lean construction, but we are best known for our preconstruction and self-perform expertise and exceptional client service. Brasfield & Gorrie has 12 offices and approximately 3,000 employees. Our 2018 revenues were $3.3 billion. Engineering News-Record ranks Brasfield & Gorrie 27th among the nation's "Top 400 Contractors" for 2018.





