RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Perform at BJCC Concert Hall

The American Theatre Guild will present RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. This

production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.

This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new.

With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60’s but in high definition.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will perform at the BJCC Concert Hall on March 11, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

