Photos: First Look at TITANIQUE on Broadway With Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons & More

Get a first look at production photos of Titanique on Broadway as it celebrates its opening night! The cast includes Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

Titanique – a wildly funny send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – recently completed its record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and has an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End. The musical make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning tonight, March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026.

Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman round out the cast as understudies.

The producing team is led by Eva Price, which includes Diamond Dog Entertainment, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, OD Company, OD Universe & Co., MEP, James L. Nederlander, Tristan Schukraft, Joe Mulvihill, Patty Baker, James Berwind, Broadway MDs, Crossroads Live, Ken Davenport, Hungryman Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Perakos-Fellman Adventures, Rogers & Spiro, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, ShowTown Productions & Matthew Sycle, Tom Tuft, Boucher & Grant, Melissa Haizlip, IPN, Jelmoni & Lazar, Lauren Kennedy Brady, Willette Klausner, Manhead Merch, Griffin Schultz, Donald Smith, FGSW Productions, Iris Smith, and NSST Entertainment.

Photos By Evan Zimmerman