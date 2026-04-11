Terrific New Theatre to Present David Greig's THE EVENTS

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Terrific New Theatre will present The Events, a gripping and thought-provoking play that explores community, forgiveness, and the search for understanding in the aftermath of tragedy.

The production opens Thursday, April 16 and continues through Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Written by acclaimed playwright David Greig, The Events centers on Claire, a minister struggling to come to terms with a devastating act of violence that has shaken her community. As she navigates grief, anger, and unanswered questions, the play invites audiences into a deeply human journey toward meaning and reconciliation.

A unique feature of The Events is its use of a live choir, which changes with each performance, reflecting the diversity and collective voice of the Birmingham community. This dynamic element makes every performance a one-of-a-kind experience and reinforces the play’s central themes of shared humanity. Participating local choirs include: Episcopal Church of the Ascension, First Church of Birmingham, Steel City Men's Chorus, Southside Baptist Church, and Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. In addition a newly formed TNT Chorale, comprised of actors and friends of TNT, will also be performing.

David Strickland directs The Events, assisted by Jordan DeWitt. Adrienne Clemmons serves as stage manager. Strickland is a familiar presence at TNT, having directed the first production in TNT’s current space Sunday in the Park with George, among other productions. As an actor, Strickland was also seen on the TNT stage in “The Minutes” last season.

Holly Dikeman, with several credits at TNT, plays Claire, the minister. Ryder Dean plays multiple characters; both were in TNT’s Sunday in the Park with George.