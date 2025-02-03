POTUS to Launch Terrific New Theatre 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Terrific New Theatre, will continue its 2024/25 abbreviated season branded as “2024-25 Mini-Season: The Return of TNT” with the political comedy “POTUS”. Under the direction of Birmingham veteran Bethe Ensey, the production features an all-female cast.

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” was written by Selina Fillinger and centers on a series of unfortunate events at the White House, including a derogatory comment, a summit gone wrong, and a medical issue, that turn into a global crisis. The President then relies on seven women to clean up the mess, but they must risk their lives and sanity to keep him out of trouble. It premiered on Broadway in 2022 and received three Tony Award nominations.

The play stars Sherwanna Wheeler as the First Lady (FLOTUS), with Jennifer Price, Melanie Jeffcoat, and Talia Lin as key White House personnel. Meghan Oliver is in as a Time magazine reporter, Julie Meadows as the President’s sister, and Flannery Whaley, as a White House visitor.

Serving as dramaturg on this production is Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director in the Biden administration from 2021 to 2023. She currently serves as a political advisor on CNN. Bedingfield will attend a performance of “POTUS” and will offer a talkback after the show to theatre-goers. More details on this event are forthcoming.

The play opens Thursday, February 20, and runs Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. until March 9. Tickets can be purchased via the TNT website

