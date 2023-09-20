MEAN GIRLS To Open the 2023-24 Broadway in Birmingham Series Next Month

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS—the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit film. This production will open the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES at the BJCC Concert Hall October 17–22, 2023.

Tickets to MEAN GIRLS are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com and BJCC.org. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Please note: BroadwayInBirmingham.com, Ticketmaster.com and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES.

