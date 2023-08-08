Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Comes to Alabama Theatre This Month

The performance is set for August 16, 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm, show at 7:30pm.

Aug. 08, 2023

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Comes to Alabama Theatre This Month

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band comes to Alabama Theatre this month. The performance is set for August 16, 2023. Doors open at 6:30pm, show at 7:30pm.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band,’ Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.



