Interview: Christian Mark Gibbs of LES MISÉRABLES at BJCC/American Theatre Guild

Christian Mark Gibbs, currently starring as Enjolras in the touring production of "Les Misérables," spoke with BroadwayWorld ahead of the show's engagement at the BJCC Concert Hall, March 25-30, 2025.

About Christian Mark Gibbs:

Christian Mark Gibbs (Enjolras) Broadway: Camelot. New York: Follies (Carnegie Hall), Porgy and Bess, Hamlet (Metropolitan Opera). Off-Broadway: Intimate Apparel. Regional/International: West Side Story (Savoy-teatteri), Pirates of Penzance (Glimmerglass). Concert: London Symphony Orchestra, Symfónia Umenia (Slovakia). TV: WU-TANG: An American Saga.

Film: The Woman King. @ChristianMarkGibbs

Interview:

"Les Misérables" remains one of the world's most popular musicals. What do you think contributes to its enduring appeal, especially for contemporary audiences?

Honestly this music is a timeless classic. It’s something everyone can relate to, from when it came out to now. It’s a story about redemption and the survival of the human spirit. It’s a story about fighting for those who have less than you do. There’s a lot of themes people can relate to.

With over 130 million people having seen the show worldwide, what does it mean to you to be a part of a production with such a massive cultural impact?

It’s a big undertaking, and it’s an honor to be a part of the legacy of the show. It’s a story that I love telling every night. It’s a story people connect with so well, so I take each show with immense gratitude for being able to play a beloved character like Enjolras.

"Les Misérables" is known for its powerful score. What is your personal favorite musical number to perform or listen to, and why?

There are so many I sing throughout the day, but I will say my favorite moment, no matter what I’m doing, or how I’m feeling, is One Day More. It’s one of my favorites because you have every character from the show on the stage at one time. It’s a very powerful image of what we do in this production.

The show is described as a "timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit." How does this theme resonate with you, both as a performer and in your own life?

As actors we go through rejections and other things that takes mental fortitude to go through, both professionally and in our own lives. So it does hit home, this survival of the human spirit.

Having performed in various productions across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and internationally, how does your experience in "Les Misérables" compare to your previous roles?

Well, I had to learn to leave the powerful emotions I go through during the performance behind. My character goes from ramping up these student revolutionaries, and marching toward battle, and then dealing with the heartbreak of people not coming to the battle, and having the weight of ‘I led all these people here, and now we’re going to die.’ This is my first time playing this heavy of a role, in terms of the emotions I have to go through. I had to learn how to leave those emotions behind after the performances.

The production uses Matt Kinley's scenic design, incorporating Victor Hugo's artwork with advanced projection technology. How does this visual aspect enhance your performance and the audience's experience?

Throughout this tour, even as we bring new people in, the directors and everyone involved, they take us back to the book, back to the source material. They want us to see the inspiration. They say ‘this is who this character is.’ So having the author’s original artwork a part of it helps keep us connected to the source material, and to honor the author. We’re bringing his vision to life on the stage.

You play Enjolras, a passionate and revolutionary character. What aspects of Enjolras's personality do you find most compelling?

He is relentless in what he dreams of. He has this dream and these ideals and nothing will stop him from getting there. I think we can all learn from him. His relentless drive continues progress. There’s nothing that distracts him from his dreams. I love that part of him.

Enjolras is a leader of the student revolutionaries. How do you prepare to portray that level of conviction and intensity on stage?

It’s written very well, in order to lead up to that, so I have to give props to the writers. But for me, it’s about sitting fully in the moment. I take time to look at each actor, the student revolutionaries, and connect with them. We can draw from protests and other things throughout history to show the impetus of what we’re trying to convey on the stage.

What are some of the challenges and rewards of performing in a touring production like this?

You get to see the country and experience different cultures and meet people from all walks of life. We may be in a big city, or small city. It helps you realize that people have different ways of living and it helps you see their perspective. Recently, I was in Salt Lake city. They have mountains as far as the eye can see, and it was beautiful and sunny. Had I not been on tour, I might not ever have been there. So that’s part of the benefit or reward for me.

What are your hopes for audiences who come to see "Les Misérables" at the BJCC Concert Hall?

I would like for them to look at each character, and not just take their actions at face value, but really take it in. See the compassionate side, or empathetic side, of humanity. Think about how you can be more compassionate or empathetic. Ask how I can I understand other people. I hope they can take that away from what we’re doing on stage.

Does the cast work together off-stage to portray the camaraderie and desperation that the revolutionaries share?

I think we all come to the show with an understanding of how emotional this show is. So off-stage we try to keep it light. We hang out with each other. We have “golden days” which is what we call it when we have a day off. We recently celebrated someone’s birthday. We do things like that and try to keep a positive environment.

The production runs March 25 through March 30, 2025 at the BJCC Concert Hal, presented by The American Theatre Guild.

