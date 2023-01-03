Hangout Music Festival's THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION Set For May 2023

Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21.

Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America's most beautiful beaches.

The legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers will set the tone for those looking to get after it on the beach. Pop-punk is alive and well at Hangout with Paramore leading the way supported by Mayday Parade and The Maine, and the various sub-genres of pop-rock, indie-rock and americana are well-represented with The Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Noah Kahan, COIN and Alabama's own The Vegabonds.

The present and future of pop and singer-songwriting will be waiting for you too. Prepare to get lost in the hypnotic R&B of SZA who is about to drop her long-awaited new album SOS, dance your heart out at Calvin Harris and Lil Nas X, swoon over brotherly indie trio AJR and the iconic Tove Lo, and find out what all the hype is about at Ashe, Stephen Sanchez, Jessie Murph, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Hip-hop comes proper to Hangout this year, with the festival rolling out the red carpet for A$AP Mob's FERG, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, the fiercely independent Russ, Baton Rouge's Kevin Gates, and reigning queen of Memphis rap, GloRilla. Grammy-winning R&B bassist Thundercat rounds out the bill with his larger than life live spectacle.

Nothing tops a dance music throwdown with all of your best friends on the beach, and this year's Hangout lineup is fully loaded. Leading the charge is Aussie export Flume and genre-bending producer Skrillex. Electronic anthems continue with larger than life dance icons REZZ and Alison Wonderland, while chiller strains can be found at Gryffin, Said The Sky, Big Wild and Two Feet. House heads can unite at John Summit, Dr. Fresch, Aluna and HoneyLuv.

With a nod to its southern roots, Hangout sprinkles in some country vibes too with Priscilla Block, MIKE., and Kidd G.

The Hangout experience has been carefully crafted over the past decade for you to hang loose. It's the most anti-winter, adulting-be-damned, carefree getaway possible.

Those in the know will tell you that Hangout's SUPER VIP offering is unlike any other festival. Exclusive offerings include stage side swimming pool, hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar.

New for 2023, Hangout Beach Vacations make traveling to Alabama even easier with exclusive Beach Vacation Packages designed to make your festival experience as convenient as it is unforgettable. Grab your lodging and festival tickets together with the option to choose from a range of local hotels and condos, or build a custom experience with our travel team. You can even pick the Hangout House with the luxury of a condo with all the amenities of a hotel plus direct festival access, ocean views, self-service laundry and, of course, all the feels of watching a sunset performance from your balcony.

Hangout is more than just a festival, it's the freedom of leaving it all behind you, kicking back with your best friends and listening to amazing music on the beach.

2023 Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Calvin Harris

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Flume

Skrillex

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Alison Wonderland

The Backseat Lovers

FERG

Gryffin

John Summit

Kevin Gates

Noah Kahan

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

REZZ

Russ

Sabrina Carpenter

Ashe

Big Wild

COIN

GloRilla

Said The Sky

Thundercat

Tove Lo

Yung Gravy

Dr. Fresch

Jessie Murph

Kidd G

The Maine

Mariah The Scientist

Mayday Parade

Mike.

Priscilla Block

Stephen Sanchez

Two Feet

The 502s

A Hundred Drums

Aluna

Beach Weather

Charlotte Sands

Elohim

Flipturn

Gashi

HoneyLuv

Jordana

Moore Kismet

Night Tales

Nostalgix

Ranger Trucco

Sam Fischer

sfam

The Vegabonds

Wenzday