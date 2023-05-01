Hangout Music Festival Set For This Month
Performances will run May 19-21.
Hangout Music Festival has revealed the updated soundtrack and schedule to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, hip-hop, R&B, and rock artists at one of North America's most beautiful beaches.
New additions to Hangout's 2023 lineup include the viral genre-bending vocalist Ashnikko, Grammy-nominated rock sensation Highly Suspect, electrifying dance music duo Hippie Sabotage, pop-punk favorites Meet Me @ The Altar, and alternative folk artist Daniel Nunnelee. Additional highlights include London-based DJ and producer Deeper Purpose, a rare DJ set from Harleigh Colt of lineup act Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the upbeat performance style of electronic favorite Rossy, the smooth house sounds of it's murph, and captivating multi-instrumentalist Caye. Attendees can also look forward to newly added local talent featuring Grant Fisher, Meachie, and ZEWMØB.
These additions join an already loaded Hangout 2023 lineup where the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers will set the tone for those looking to get after it on the beach. Prepare to get lost in the hypnotic R&B of SZA with the only show currently on her calendar, dance your heart out at Calvin Harris, and experience the pop-punk revival of Paramore. If that wasn't enough, Hangout also provides the chance to enjoy the Grammy-winning sounds of Lil Nas X, listen to the mind-bending productions of Aussie export Flume right on the beach, catch the hotter than fire Skrillex fresh off his double album, and watch adored next generation hip-hop star The Kid LAROI.
With the festival now seven weeks away, Hangout has also shared the highly-anticipated schedule for the 2023 edition. Fans can head to the official Hangout Music Festival website today and begin to plan out each unforgettable day of their ultimate beach vacation.
Those in the know will tell you that Hangout's VIP & SUPER VIP offerings are unlike any other festival. These exclusive offerings include a stage side swimming pool and hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar with handcrafted cocktails.
Hangout has also announced various new improvements to its VIP & SVIP ticket tiers. This includes handcrafted cocktails all day in the VIP Grove & SVIP Deck areas, dedicated VIP & SVIP entrance lanes for expedited entry, expanded food service and late night snacks offered in the VIP Grove, and additional seating and cool down areas within VIP.
New for 2023, Hangout Beach Vacations make traveling to Gulf Shores even easier with exclusive Beach Vacation Packages designed to make the festival experience as convenient as it is unforgettable. Grab lodging and festival tickets together with the option to choose from a range of local hotels and condos, or build a custom experience with Hangout's travel team.
One of the most unique Hangout Beach Vacations offerings is the Hangout House, which combines the luxury of a condo with all the amenities of a hotel plus direct festival access, ocean views, self-service laundry and, of course, all the feels of watching a sunset performance from your balcony. Those that purchase Hangout House packages will stay on the beach above the SHEIN Surf Stage for the most unique festival accommodations, plus a private festival entrance into the VIP area of this stage with unlimited re-entry.
GA packages are now on-sale for Hangout House along with The Turquoise Place, adding to the available options that include VIP and SUPER VIP. Hangout Beach Vacation Packages are moving quickly with limited inventory available. The remaining packages can be found here.
Hangout is more than just a festival, it's the freedom of leaving it all behind you, kicking back with your best friends and listening to amazing music on the beach.
For Festival Tickets, Hangout Beach Vacation Packages and more visit:
2023 Hangout Music Festival Lineup:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
SZA
Paramore
Lil Nas X
Flume
Skrillex
The Kid LAROI
AJR
Ashnikko
The Backseat Lovers
Big Wild
COIN
FERG
GloRilla
Gryffin
John Summit
Kevin Gates
Noah Kahan
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
REZZ
Russ
Said The Sky
Thundercat
Tove Lo
Yung Gravy
Dr. Fresch
flipturn
Gashi
Highly Suspect
Hippie Sabotage
Jessie Murph
Kidd G
The Maine
Mariah The Scientist
Mayday Parade
MIKE.
Priscilla Block
Stephen Sanchez
Two Feet
The 502s
A Hundred Drums
Aluna
Beach Weather
Caye
Charlotte Sands
Daniel Nunnelee
Deeper Purpose
Elohim
Grant Fisher
Harleigh Colt (DJ Set) of Rainbow Kitten Surprise
HoneyLuv
it's murph
Jordana
Meachie
Meet Me @ The Altar
Moore Kismet
Night Tales
Nostalgix
Ranger Trucco
Rossy
sfam
The Vegabonds
Wenzday
ZEWMØB
Ticket Tier Details
GA
-
Admission to Hangout 2023 + all GA areas, amenities and activities
-
Re-entry all weekend long
-
Beach and swimming access to designated beach clubs
-
Tons of food & beverage vendors, beach activities and sponsored areas
GA PLUS
-
Tickets include all the perks of GA with the below amenities added
-
Access to GA PLUS Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and shaded areas to relax
-
Priority GA PLUS entrances at all festival gates
VIP
-
Tickets include all the perks of GA with the below amenities added
-
Up-front viewing at Hangout Main Stage & SHEIN Surf Stage with complimentary drinks
-
Access to VIP Grove with complimentary premium handcrafted cocktails, beer, wine & daily buffet
-
Access to stage side pools at Hangout Main Stage
-
Private air-conditioned restrooms
-
Priority VIP entrances
SUPER VIP
-
Tickets include all the perks of VIP with the below amenities added
-
Access to SUPER VIP Deck with elevated view of Hangout Main Stage, shaded seating, premium handcrafted cocktails & hot tubs
-
Golf cart shuttles between designated stages
-
Complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in the air-conditioned SUPER VIP Dining room
-
Private air-conditioned restrooms
-
Priority VIP entrances
About Hangout Music Festival
To put it simply, Hangout Music Festival is a beach vacation for music fans. Located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the award-winning festival is the ultimate kickoff to summer and features some of music's biggest names in a picturesque setting that includes seaside beach clubs, a full-size roller rink, stage side swimming pools, hammocks by the water, delicious food, luxury VIP options, and more. The festival is just a short drive from the Pensacola, FL and Mobile, AL airports and offers an array of lodging packages including beachfront suites overlooking the festival, villas, and hotel options. Hangout has been named Pollstar's "Music Festival of the Year" and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US while adding over $40 million into the local economy each year.