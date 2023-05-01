Hangout Music Festival Set For This Month

Hangout Music Festival has revealed the updated soundtrack and schedule to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, hip-hop, R&B, and rock artists at one of North America's most beautiful beaches.

New additions to Hangout's 2023 lineup include the viral genre-bending vocalist Ashnikko, Grammy-nominated rock sensation Highly Suspect, electrifying dance music duo Hippie Sabotage, pop-punk favorites Meet Me @ The Altar, and alternative folk artist Daniel Nunnelee. Additional highlights include London-based DJ and producer Deeper Purpose, a rare DJ set from Harleigh Colt of lineup act Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the upbeat performance style of electronic favorite Rossy, the smooth house sounds of it's murph, and captivating multi-instrumentalist Caye. Attendees can also look forward to newly added local talent featuring Grant Fisher, Meachie, and ZEWMØB.

These additions join an already loaded Hangout 2023 lineup where the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers will set the tone for those looking to get after it on the beach. Prepare to get lost in the hypnotic R&B of SZA with the only show currently on her calendar, dance your heart out at Calvin Harris, and experience the pop-punk revival of Paramore. If that wasn't enough, Hangout also provides the chance to enjoy the Grammy-winning sounds of Lil Nas X, listen to the mind-bending productions of Aussie export Flume right on the beach, catch the hotter than fire Skrillex fresh off his double album, and watch adored next generation hip-hop star The Kid LAROI.

With the festival now seven weeks away, Hangout has also shared the highly-anticipated schedule for the 2023 edition. Fans can head to the official Hangout Music Festival website today and begin to plan out each unforgettable day of their ultimate beach vacation.

Those in the know will tell you that Hangout's VIP & SUPER VIP offerings are unlike any other festival. These exclusive offerings include a stage side swimming pool and hot tubs, golf cart concierge between designated stages, gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in an air-conditioned dining room and a premium open bar with handcrafted cocktails.

Hangout has also announced various new improvements to its VIP & SVIP ticket tiers. This includes handcrafted cocktails all day in the VIP Grove & SVIP Deck areas, dedicated VIP & SVIP entrance lanes for expedited entry, expanded food service and late night snacks offered in the VIP Grove, and additional seating and cool down areas within VIP.

New for 2023, Hangout Beach Vacations make traveling to Gulf Shores even easier with exclusive Beach Vacation Packages designed to make the festival experience as convenient as it is unforgettable. Grab lodging and festival tickets together with the option to choose from a range of local hotels and condos, or build a custom experience with Hangout's travel team.

One of the most unique Hangout Beach Vacations offerings is the Hangout House, which combines the luxury of a condo with all the amenities of a hotel plus direct festival access, ocean views, self-service laundry and, of course, all the feels of watching a sunset performance from your balcony. Those that purchase Hangout House packages will stay on the beach above the SHEIN Surf Stage for the most unique festival accommodations, plus a private festival entrance into the VIP area of this stage with unlimited re-entry.

GA packages are now on-sale for Hangout House along with The Turquoise Place, adding to the available options that include VIP and SUPER VIP. Hangout Beach Vacation Packages are moving quickly with limited inventory available. The remaining packages can be found here.

Hangout is more than just a festival, it's the freedom of leaving it all behind you, kicking back with your best friends and listening to amazing music on the beach.

For Festival Tickets, Hangout Beach Vacation Packages and more visit:

Click Here

2023 Hangout Music Festival Lineup:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

SZA

Calvin Harris

Paramore

Lil Nas X

Flume

Skrillex

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Ashnikko

The Backseat Lovers

Big Wild

COIN

FERG

GloRilla

Gryffin

John Summit

Kevin Gates

Noah Kahan

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

REZZ

Russ

Sabrina Carpenter

Said The Sky

Thundercat

Tove Lo

Yung Gravy

Dr. Fresch

flipturn

Gashi

Highly Suspect

Hippie Sabotage

Jessie Murph

Kidd G

The Maine

Mariah The Scientist

Mayday Parade

MIKE.

Priscilla Block

Stephen Sanchez

Two Feet

The 502s

A Hundred Drums

Aluna

Beach Weather

Caye

Charlotte Sands

Daniel Nunnelee

Deeper Purpose

Elohim

Grant Fisher

Harleigh Colt (DJ Set) of Rainbow Kitten Surprise

HoneyLuv

it's murph

Jordana

Meachie

Meet Me @ The Altar

Moore Kismet

Night Tales

Nostalgix

Ranger Trucco

Rossy

Sam Fischer

sfam

The Vegabonds

Wenzday

ZEWMØB

Ticket Tier Details

GA

Admission to Hangout 2023 + all GA areas, amenities and activities

Re-entry all weekend long

Beach and swimming access to designated beach clubs

Tons of food & beverage vendors, beach activities and sponsored areas

GA PLUS

Tickets include all the perks of GA with the below amenities added

Access to GA PLUS Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms, premium food offerings, and shaded areas to relax

Priority GA PLUS entrances at all festival gates

VIP

Tickets include all the perks of GA with the below amenities added

Up-front viewing at Hangout Main Stage & SHEIN Surf Stage with complimentary drinks

Access to VIP Grove with complimentary premium handcrafted cocktails, beer, wine & daily buffet

Access to stage side pools at Hangout Main Stage

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Priority VIP entrances

SUPER VIP

Tickets include all the perks of VIP with the below amenities added

Access to SUPER VIP Deck with elevated view of Hangout Main Stage, shaded seating, premium handcrafted cocktails & hot tubs

Golf cart shuttles between designated stages

Complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs in the air-conditioned SUPER VIP Dining room

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Priority VIP entrances

About Hangout Music Festival

To put it simply, Hangout Music Festival is a beach vacation for music fans. Located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the award-winning festival is the ultimate kickoff to summer and features some of music's biggest names in a picturesque setting that includes seaside beach clubs, a full-size roller rink, stage side swimming pools, hammocks by the water, delicious food, luxury VIP options, and more. The festival is just a short drive from the Pensacola, FL and Mobile, AL airports and offers an array of lodging packages including beachfront suites overlooking the festival, villas, and hotel options. Hangout has been named Pollstar's "Music Festival of the Year" and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US while adding over $40 million into the local economy each year.