CAROLE COOK DIED FOR MY SINS Will Open Virginia Samford Theatre's 25/26 Season

Birmingham, Alabama's theatre treasure, Virginia Samford Theatre, has announced its 2025-2026 season opening with Carole Cook DIED FOR MY SINS this September.

Having celebrated a triumphant 5 week workshop premiere in Los Angeles, Mason McCulley's autobiographical solo show is a love letter to both his late mother and to an unlikely soulmate. Celebrating sex, sobriety and salvation, the audience is escorted into the depths of his darkness where magic and mystery transform grief into grace.

The show, directed by Cameron Watson, is a homecoming for both McCulley and Watson alike. Watson's prolific career began in 1980 under the tutelage of James Hatcher and McCulley, a Birmingham native, got his start on the stages of The Magic City before moving to Los Angeles in 2002.

The show will run September 18-21 with an opening night reception September 18th benefitting The Magic City Acceptance Center.

The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission and is intended for a mature audience.