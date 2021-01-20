BWW Blog: What I Wish I Knew While Auditioning for Colleges, from a College Senior

As a member of the Facebook group The Search For Elle Woods, I see high school juniors and seniors stressed and worried about their college audition process every single day. So often, I wish that I could speak to them directly as someone who was once in their shoes. I'm now a college senior graduating with my degree in Musical Theatre in just three short months. I've grown so much since my senior year of high school. I've learned that so many of my fears, while valid, were unfounded. If I could tell my high school self, and anyone in the midst of the process, anything, it would be this:

1. You don't need a BFA. It kills me to see so many students limiting themselves to only get a BFA in Musical Theatre. I did the same thing! Looking back, it feels so ridiculous to me. At so many schools, you'll be taking the same classes with the same professors no matter what your degree is. Also, I could write a whole separate blog on why I love having a BA! The ability to double major has infinite benefits. And I can assure you, absolutely no director will refuse to cast you because you don't have the word "fine" on your diploma.

2. Don't limit yourself to a "top-tier" school. We all dream about getting in to those big-name schools. It feels like a validation of our talent and a promise that we'll one day be on Broadway (spoiler alert- it's not). Honestly, I only went to my Alabama audition because my mom made me. I would have missed out on the perfect place for me, just because I wanted the clout of having people know I went to a fancy theatre school! Now that my friends and I are working right alongside those from top-tier schools, I know that the grass is not always greener. Just because it's got a lot of famous alumni doesn't mean that it will provide the training that's right for you.

3. Don't go into debt. It is not worth it. So many of those top-tier schools are wildly expensive. After graduation, you will have so much more freedom as a performer if you're not struggling with debt. Living in cities with major theatre markets is expensive enough. Your training should not create another obstacle.

4. You will miss this time. I couldn't wait to get out of my hometown and go to college. Getting to travel, visit schools and imagine what the next four years would be like got me through a tough senior year. Yes, Unifieds feels like an absolute cesspool of chaos and competition while you're there, but it's an experience unlike anything else in your life. I still talk to many of the friends I made during the college audition process. Don't forget to look around, because as painful and stressful as this time can be, you're creating memories that will last a lifetime.