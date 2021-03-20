Alabama Theatre Presents Iliza Shlesinger's #BACKINACTION Tour

Iliza Shlesinger is bringing the #BackInAction tour to the Alabama Theatre on Friday, June 25th for a LIVE socially distanced concert! A limited number of seats are available.

The theatre can only honor event tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster. Tickets bought from individuals or third party sites (StubHub, Vivid Seats, Vivint, etc.) may not be valid. If you purchase tickets through those sites or individuals you risk purchasing invalid tickets. To guarantee that your ticket be honored, you must purchase through Ticketmaster online, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at a Ticketmaster outlet.

While she's known for being one of today's leading comedians with 5 Netflix specials, Iliza Shlesinger has recently branched out into acting having recently starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential, and will next be seen in the drama Pieces of a Woman starring Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby. She was previously seen in 2018's Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. Her new Netflix series The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show premiered April 1.

Additionally, since we're all currently stuck at home, she and her husband, chef/James Beard nominated author Noah Galuten, have launched Don't Panic Pantry - a follow-along-at-home cooking show that airs daily and includes easy to make recipes with commonly used household kitchen items. They recently moved past the 90 episode mark and show no signs of slowing down.

In November 2019, she premiered her 5th Netflix stand up special Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Iliza's last Netflix special, 2018's Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u- mentary" which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.

In 2017, she released her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group) a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. On her new podcast Ask Iliza Anything she offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic. Past credits include Truth & Iliza, the limited run talk show she hosted on Freeform and Forever 31, a digital series she created and starred in for ABC Digital. She is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

In 2019, Iliza launched "Christmas Mouth," a limited-edition fragrance she created for her fans and named after her recently departed dog Blanche. It quickly sold out with a portion of the pre-sale proceeds went to support Best Friends Animal Society.