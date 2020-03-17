Alabama Shakespeare Festival Cancels Performances, Events Through May

In the interest of public safety and in light of minute-by-minute changes related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including state of emergency announcements issued by national, state, and local governments, as well as school and university closure plans, Alabama Shakespeare Festival is canceling or suspending upcoming performances and events through May.

Cancellations will affect these activities, performances, and productions:

Alabama Story, March 19-22

Ruby: The Story of Ruby Bridges, March 19-22

A Midsummer Night's Dream in the Shakespeare Garden, March 25-28

The Comedy of Errors, April 16-26

I and You, April 23-May 1

Southern Writers Festival, May 15-17

Currently, the following are postponed until further notice:

Stages, March 27-29

The Moth Mainstage, May 8

Special events and tours

ASF will continue to update patrons and ticket buyers on these and upcoming productions via email, our website at ASF.net/FAQ, our social media channels, and our media partners.

ASF asks patrons not to visit the Box Office in person to make ticket changes, as it has been closed to the public. Patrons should contact the ASF Box Office between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) Monday-Friday at 334-271-5353 or BoxOffice@asf.net to request a credit for a future performance, request a refund, or make a tax-deductible gift of their current ticket value.

The resulting cancellation of various public events will have very real financial consequences for theatres and theatre artists. Nationwide, thousands of theatre professionals' jobs and healthcare are at stake. Transferring your ticket to a donation or credit supports ASF during these uncertain times, and we appreciate your consideration. The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled performances:

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Credit your ticket value towards a future ASF performance

Request a refund

ASF appreciates the patience of ticket holders as our Box Office staff processes requests.





