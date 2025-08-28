ALABAMA STORY Opens Theatre Tuscaloosa's Upcoming Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Tuscaloosa will open its 2025-26 season with "Alabama Story" September 19 - 28 in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road).

Set in Montgomery in 1959, this play delves into the heart of Alabama's history, exploring themes of belonging, identity, and the fight to protect one's home and heritage. When a state senator discovers "The Rabbit's Wedding," a children's picture book, is about a black rabbit and a white rabbit getting married, he sets out to fire the state librarian protecting it. Meanwhile, a chance meeting between childhood friends, one white and one black, forces them to recall, confront, and reconcile their complicated past.

The cast includes returning Theatre Tuscaloosa performers Sophia Allen, Colton Crowe, Jordan Hall, Molly Page, and Steven Yates. New to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers James McGahey and Jeff Terrell. They are joined by All-Star Cast member Charles Prosser.

"This extraordinary cast is embracing the heart of 'Alabama Story,' delivering performances that illuminate both its truth and its humanity," Director Keyatta "YaYa" Browne said. " Directing them has been a privilege, and I believe audiences will be moved by the story we're sharing together."

Browne is joined by a production team including: Averie Bonneville, stage manager; Therrin Eber, scenic designer; Lyndell McDonald, lighting designer; Jonathan Proctor, sound designer; Katy-Mei Williams, prop designer; and Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer.

Performance dates are as follows: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19 - 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday Sept. 21 and 24 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday Sept. 25 - 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 - 28 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can performance will be presented on Thursday Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. "Alabama Story," will be presented in the Bean-Brown Theatre at the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Tickets for "Alabama Story" are on sale now. Prices are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, members of the military, and Shelton State Community College (SSCC) Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $9 for SSCC students. This play is appropriate for ages 13 and older.