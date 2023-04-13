Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Performances run 21-28 April.

Apr. 13, 2023  
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

WOMAN AT POINT ZERO comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this month. Performances run 21-28 April.

Woman at Point Zero is a new multimedia opera based on the novel of the same name by the Egyptian writer and feminist Nawal El Saadawi. Two women meet in prison for a day: Fatma, a self-made feminist and activist who was convicted of manslaughter, and Sama, a young, ambitious documentary filmmaker who wants to tell Fatma's story. They share their memories, experiences and deepest secrets. Initially there is a lot of mistrust, but soon curiosity and solidarity gain the upper hand and an intense friendship develops.

Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, librettist Stacy Hardy and scenographer and filmmaker Bissane Al Charif tell a universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and a relentless search for freedom. Under the direction of conductor Kanako Abe, a special mix of Western and Eastern musical traditions resounds, performed by musicians from all over the world with traditional folk instruments.

Performances run 21-28 April.




WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month Photo
WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production.
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April Photo
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April
Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent Photo
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


WOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This MonthWOMAN AT POINT ZERO Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Month
April 3, 2023

Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, writer Stacy Hardy and filmmaker Aida Elkashef turn this universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and an unending quest for freedom into a gripping multimedia production.
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in AprilCRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April
March 27, 2023

Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGentRenowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
March 15, 2023

Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenTHE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
March 13, 2023

The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.
Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In BrusselsSkyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels
March 1, 2023

Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels. The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them.
share