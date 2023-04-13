WOMAN AT POINT ZERO comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this month. Performances run 21-28 April.

Woman at Point Zero is a new multimedia opera based on the novel of the same name by the Egyptian writer and feminist Nawal El Saadawi. Two women meet in prison for a day: Fatma, a self-made feminist and activist who was convicted of manslaughter, and Sama, a young, ambitious documentary filmmaker who wants to tell Fatma's story. They share their memories, experiences and deepest secrets. Initially there is a lot of mistrust, but soon curiosity and solidarity gain the upper hand and an intense friendship develops.

Composer Bushra El-Turk, director Laila Soliman, librettist Stacy Hardy and scenographer and filmmaker Bissane Al Charif tell a universal story of exploitation, sacrifice and a relentless search for freedom. Under the direction of conductor Kanako Abe, a special mix of Western and Eastern musical traditions resounds, performed by musicians from all over the world with traditional folk instruments.

