VIDEO: Take a Virtual Tour of the Bourla Theatre in Antwerp

The tour includes a free audio guide!

LucidWeb is offering a Virtual Tour of the Bourla Theatre in Antwerp.

The 360° visit of Bourla is an immersive tour that fits your planning, 100% corona-proof and you have access to a free audio guide as a plus.

Did you get lost whilst touring? Just click on the map of the building to continue your visit.

The tour is available on phone, desktop, as well as on the Oculus Go/Quest headset family.

Check out a preview of the tour below, and see the full tour for yourself at https://toneelhuis.lcdwb.pro/.

