Loscil - Patricia Wolf comes to Botanique. The performance is on 10 September. LOSCIL is the electronic music project of Canadian composer and multimedia artist Scott Morgan. For over 20 years, Morgan has built a robust catalogue of work under the LOSCIL moniker, loosely spanning the genres of ambient, classical and electroacoustic music. Since 2001, the vast majority of LOSCIL’s albums, including the 2021 LP, Clara, have been released on the esteemed American imprint, Kranky.

Alongside keystone editions for Kranky such as Plume, Endless Falls, Sea Island and Monument Builders, Morgan has also produced numerous special projects, remixes and collaborations with other labels such as Ghostly International and Glacial Movements and artists including Ryuichi Sakamoto, Murcof/Vanessa Wagner, bvdub, Sarah Neufeld, Daniel Bejar, Rachel Grimes and Lawrence English.

After meeting at the Banff Centre in 2014, Morgan started the duo High Plains with Madison-based cellist Mark Bridges, releasing their debut album, Cinderland, on Kranky in 2017. Morgan has composed for film and television and licensed music to bold documentaries, including The Corporation, Scared Sacred, Damnation, Enlighten Us, Abandoned and The Marshall Projects’s award winning series We Are Witnesses. Morgan’s bespoke music and video can be found supporting contemporary dance productions, including works by choreographers Damien Jalet from Belgium and Vanessa Goodman from Vancouver. 2022’s self-released double-album The Sails, features nearly 2 hours of work from over 8 years of collaborations with dancers and choreographers. Applying his 10 years of experience in game audio, Morgan has created music for games and interactive multimedia projects including Hundreds, Osmos, Lifelike and his own generative music application ADRIFT released in 2015. As a touring entity, Morgan has brought his live audio-visual performances to festivals worldwide including Mutek, Le Guess Who?, LEV, Gamma Fest, Sled Island, Today’s Art, WOS, Open Frame and Big Ears.

Morgan is based in Vancouver, BC, on the unceded traditional territories of the Coast Salish peoples of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.