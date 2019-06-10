ANNIE to Play at Kursaal Oostende

Jun. 10, 2019  

ANNIE to Play at Kursaal OostendeNovember, November, we'll love ya, November. Annie will play at Kursaal Oostende Nov. 14-17.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Geert Allaert is the producer for the production.

For tickets and more information about Annie, tap here.



Related Articles View More Belgium Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • FAME to Play at Kursaal Oostende
  • THE TALE OF TSAR SALTAN to Play at La Monnaie
  • IT'S A GOOD DAY TO DIE to Play at Bozar in Late June
  • THE TALE OF TSAR SALTAN Comes to La Monnaie De Munt This June!
  • TRISTAN UND ISOLDE Comes to La Monnaie De Munt Next Month!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup