Way Off Broadway Unveils 2020/2021 Season Line-Up

Though performances at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre have been suspended since mid-March due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the company's producers are looking to the future with the unveiling of Way Off Broadway's 2020/2021 Season line-up.

"Even though performances came to a halt right after we opened Ken Ludwig's hilarious comedy Baskerville, we continued to work behind the scenes over these last couple of months to put the finishing touches on Way Off Broadway next season," says Bill Kiska, the theatre's Executive Producer. "We had additional time to working with the New York licensing agents to come up with a season that will have something for every."

Five shows will be a part of Way Off Broadway's 2020/2021 Mainstage Season. The dinner theatre's 27th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick area will kick off in the fall with the regional premiere of the brand new comedy Clue - On Stage. For the holidays, A Christmas Special Christmas Show will take to the stage to help audiences celebrate the joys of the season. The second half of the season will welcome three classic Broadway shows to Way Off Broadway. Beginning the new year in January, The Pajama Game will delight audiences, followed by Oliver!, the musical adaptation of one of Charles Dickens' most popular novels. Rounding out the season will be Jerry Herman's boisterous, feel-good musical Hello, Dolly!

The 2020/2021 Season begins in September. Performances at Way Off Broadway are every Friday and Saturday evening, with matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. For the evening performances, doors open for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For the Sunday matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Season tickets for 2020/2021 are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 301.662.6600.

A complete performance schedule, as well as ticket prices, can be found at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

2020/2021 MAINSTAGE SEASON

CLUE - ON STAGE



September 18 - November 7, 2020

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

A CHRISTMAS SPECIAL CHRISTMAS SHOW

November 20 - December 20, 2020

Since the beginning of the television era, Christmas specials have been a regular part of holiday programming. Each year, families gathered around the television to watch some of their favorite stars like Perry Como and Dolly Parton celebrate the season. In Way Off Broadway's new A Christmas Special Christmas Show, audiences will travel through time as we revisit some of these classic (and contemporary) Christmas specials.

THE PAJAMA GAME

January 15 - March 6, 20201

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well. This toe-tapping, comedic love story will generate plenty of steam heat at Way Off Broadway at the beginning of the year.

OLIVER!

March 19 - June 5, 2021

The award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Dickens' novel springs to life with some of the most memorable characters and songs ever to hit the stage. The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver's chances of discovering the true love of a family.

HELLO, DOLLY!

June 18 - August 28, 2021

Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and a professional meddler - but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century, Hello, Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre and its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is now in its 26th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's Spamalot, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, Annie, Bye Bye, Birdie, The King & I, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, the theatre also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series - not only at Way Off Broadway, but on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and at the Inn BoonsBoro. www.wayoffbroadway.com

ATTACHMENTS:

1.) Clue Logo

2.) Christmas Special Christmas Logo

3.) Pajama Game Logo

4.) Oliver! Logo

5.) Dolly Logo

-###-

--

Willowtree Plaza | 5 Willowdale Drive

Frederick, Maryland 21702

Box Office: (301) 662-6600

Email: WOB@wayoffbroadway.com

www.wayoffbroadway.com

www.Facebook.com/wayoffbroadway

Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You