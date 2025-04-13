WILLIAMS & WALKER to Open at Morgan State University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland will bring the historical drama WIlliams & Walker to the stage starting on April 24 and closing on April 26 at the Carl J. Murphy Fine Arts Center.

The show is written by Vincent D. Smith and directed by Dwight R.B. Cook. Musical Direction is done by Eros Da Artiste, and choreography is done by Mari-Andrea Travis.

About the show

The story of George Walker and Bert Williams marks a revolutionary chapter in American entertainment history. Strategically billed as the "Two Real Coons," they became the first Black recording artists in 1901 and the first Black performers to write, produce, and star in a full-length Broadway musical in 1902. They were even invited to perform for the King and Queen of England. This duo paved the way for the Harlem Renaissance. George Washington Carver encapsulated Williams' contributions by stating, "Bert Williams has done more for the race than I have. He's smiled his way into people's hearts."

