WAITRESS Extended at Olney Theatre Through Early April

The performance will now run through Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Olney Theatre Center’s production of Sara Bareilles’ beloved musical Waitress in the Roberts Mainstage has extended its run through Sunday, April 6, 2025. Additional performances will take place: Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 pm, Friday, April 4 at 1:30 pm, Friday, April 4 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 5 at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 6 at 1:30 pm.
Olney Theatre also announced that at all performances of Waitress, recently fired or furloughed Federal Employees and Contractors can claim 2 free walk-up tickets, pending availability, 1 hour prior to curtain time. Please be prepared to share the name of your former department and date of termination/furlough.
The extension was announced yesterday prior to the VIP Opening Night performance. Directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, the production features MALINDA in the starring role of Jenna, David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter, Allison Blackwell as Becky, Ashley D. Nguyen as Dawn, Ethan Watermeier as Cal, Bobby Smith as Joe, Greg Twomey as Earl, Jessica Bennett as Nurse Norma, and Sam C. Jones as Ogie. Iella Barr-O’Connor and Lou Chubin share the role of Lulu. The ensemble includes Wynter Nicole Cook, Jay Frisby, Nikki Kim, Casey Martin Klein, Wood Van Meter, Russell Rinker, and Nadja Tomaszewski. Stellamaris Orellana and Dylan Toms are swings for the production.
The creative team for the production includes, in addition to Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Music Director Christopher Youstra, Scenic Designer Chen-Wei Liao, Lighting Designer Minjoo Kim, Costume Designer Sarah Cubbage, Sound Designer Matthew Rowe, Wig Co-Designers J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams, Intimacy and Fight Choreographer Sierra Young, and Dialect Coach Lynn Watson. Production Stage Manager Ben Walsh is supported by Assistant Stage Managers Becky Reed and Kate Kilbane.
Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography
Videos