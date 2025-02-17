WAITRESS Extended at Olney Theatre Through Early April

Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama PRIMARY TRUST is a poetic meditation on resilience in the face of trauma and isolation. The pain at the center of the story is delivered quietly wrapped in a cozy package of charming characters living in the quaint town of Cranberry, New York with the motto 'Welcome Friend, You're Right on Time!' Directed by Reginald L. Douglas, this moving production captures the heart of Booth’s play drawing the audience into its warm and wise embrace.