Video: Watch the Trailer for FELA! at Olney Theater Center

Experience the energetic and captivating musical that will have you moving to the beat.
POPULAR
Fela! a co-production of Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre is running through August 13, 2023 on the Roberts Mainstage at Olney Theatre Center.
Watch the trailer below!
Music and lyrics by Fela Kuti; Book by Bill T. Jones and Jim Lewis (Additional music by Aaron Johnson and Jordan McLean); Directed by Lili-Anne Brown; Choreographed by Breon Arzell; Music Direction by S. Renee Clark; Scenic Design by Arnel Sancianco; Costume Designer by Rueben Echoles; Lighting Design by Sherrice Mojgani; Projections; Design by Kelly Colburn; Sound Design by Matt Rowe; Intimacy Consultant Jyreika Guest; Dialect Coach Kim James Bey; Production Stage Manager Jamie Berry*
Featuring: Fela - Duain Richmond; Sandra - Shantel Cribbs; Funmilayo - Melody A. Betts
Ensemble: Bryan Archibald, Terrence J. Bennett, Simone Brown, Patrick Leonardo Casimir, Jyreika Guest, Bryan Jeffrey, Raquel Jennings, Emmanuel Kikoni, Raven Lorraine, Vaughn Ryan Midder, Themba Mkhatshwa, Odetoyinbo, Jantanies Thomas, Galen J. Williams, Jalisa Williams, Kanysha Williams
Band:
Conductor/Piano S. Renee Clark
Drums/Assistant Music Director Lorenzo Sanford
Congas/Percussion Carroll (CV) Dashiell
Trumpet Joe Herrera
Trombone Christopher Steele
Tenor Sax Brent Birckhead
Baritone Sax Leigh Pilzer
Guitar Deante Haggerty-Willis
Guitar Dokun Oke
Bass Reginald Payne
Videos
|First Date
Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (6/29-7/22)
|The Liar
Classic Theatre of Maryland (5/16-8/29)
|The Sound of Music
The Scott Center for the Fine & Performing Arts (8/11-8/13)
|Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville
TOBY'S DINNER THEATRE (6/16-8/20)
|The Code Switch
Sisters Freehold (7/14-7/30)
|What Was Done
Spotlighters Theatre (7/14-7/23)
|Heathers the Musical- Teen Edition
Street Lamp Productions (7/20-7/22)
|42nd Street
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/19-9/10)
|Seussical Jr
Players on Air Inc (8/19-8/20)
|Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You