Video: Watch the Trailer for FELA! at Olney Theater Center

Experience the energetic and captivating musical that will have you moving to the beat.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Fela! a co-production of Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre is running through August 13, 2023 on the Roberts Mainstage at Olney Theatre Center.

Watch the trailer below!

Music and lyrics by Fela Kuti; Book by Bill T. Jones and Jim Lewis (Additional music by Aaron Johnson and Jordan McLean); Directed by Lili-Anne Brown; Choreographed by Breon Arzell; Music Direction by S. Renee Clark; Scenic Design by Arnel Sancianco; Costume Designer by Rueben Echoles; Lighting Design by Sherrice Mojgani; Projections; Design by Kelly Colburn; Sound Design by Matt Rowe; Intimacy Consultant Jyreika Guest; Dialect Coach Kim James Bey; Production Stage Manager Jamie Berry*

Featuring: Fela - Duain Richmond; Sandra - Shantel Cribbs; Funmilayo - Melody A. Betts

Ensemble:  Bryan Archibald, Terrence J. Bennett, Simone Brown,  Patrick Leonardo Casimir, Jyreika Guest, Bryan Jeffrey, Raquel Jennings, Emmanuel Kikoni, Raven Lorraine, Vaughn Ryan Midder, Themba Mkhatshwa, Odetoyinbo, Jantanies Thomas, Galen J. Williams, Jalisa Williams, Kanysha Williams

Band:
Conductor/Piano S. Renee Clark 
Drums/Assistant Music Director Lorenzo Sanford 
Congas/Percussion Carroll (CV) Dashiell 
Trumpet Joe Herrera 
Trombone Christopher Steele 
Tenor Sax Brent Birckhead 
Baritone Sax Leigh Pilzer 
Guitar Deante Haggerty-Willis 
Guitar Dokun Oke 
Bass Reginald Payne




Recommended For You