Video: Director Laura Kepley on THE BOOK CLUB at Everyman Theatre

Laughs and literature combine in Karen Zacarías's THE BOOK CLUB PLAY, coming to Everyman Theatre this month. This hilarious story follows a group of friends whose book club becomes the subject of a legendary documentarian.

Watch this video to hear from Director Laura Kepley and prepare to see how each character will "grow, change, and transform" through the chaos of this contemporary comedy.

“I am thrilled to be working with Everyman and its Resident Company again. It feels great to be working on a play about friends with a group of actors who are close friends. […] Their seamless collaboration, strong chemistry, and familial bond creates a sense of authenticity and depth in every performance. We invite you to join us in celebrating the joy of reading and the magic of live theatre..." says Kepley.

Popular DC-based playwright Karen Zacarías’ Helen Hayes Award-winning comedy is neatly bound by equal parts humor and charm. This hilarious play follows Ana and her friends whose book club becomes the subject of a legendary documentarian.

All appears to be going as planned until an unexpected new member throws the group’s dynamics into chaos. The Book Club Play is a playful testament to the power of literature and its ability to bring people together. By the end, you’ll feel like you’re a member of the book club yourself!