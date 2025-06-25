Vagabond Players to Hold Auditions for HAIR in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vagabond Players will hold auditions for HAIR in July. The American tribal love rock musical HAIR celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Hair," "I Got Life" and "Let The Sunshine In." Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, HAIR remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

AUDITION DATES/INFO:

Sunday, July 20 | 6 - 9 p.m.

Monday, July 21 | 7 - 10 p.m.

Callbacks - Sat., July 26 at Noon - 4 p.m.

Sign-up for an audition slot using Sign-Up Genius - https://bit.ly/HAIRatVagabonds

Time slots are limited to 10 people per 1-hour block.

What to Prepare

- 32 bars (about 45 seconds) of a song showing your vocal and acting range

- Sheet music in your key required (no a cappella or backing tracks)

- Be ready for a short dance audition-come dressed for movement

PRODUCTION DATES:

Oct. 17 - Nov. 23 (no performances Oct. 31 - Nov. 2)

Performances held Fri. & Sat. at 8 p.m; Sun. at 2 p.m.

Special performance Thurs., Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

REHEARSAL DATES:

Rehearsals will begin August 4 and be held Mondays and Wednesdays 7-10 p.m. and Saturdays 12-4 p.m.

ALL ROLES ARE OPEN - please see website for full details including casting notes, character descriptions - www.vagabondplayers.org/opportunities

Vagabond Players is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We encourage actors of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, abilities, and ages to audition. We are a nonprofit, non-union theatre. Actors will receive a $100 stipend.

Comments

