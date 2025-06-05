Towson University Launches Summer at the Center 2025, Showcasing Alumni Artists and New Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Towson University has announced Summer at the Center 2025, a vibrant multidisciplinary festival spotlighting new and original works by TU alumni, faculty, students, and friends. Running throughout June and July, this year’s lineup features theatrical premieres, concerts, exhibitions, dance, and film screenings, all designed to celebrate creativity, inclusion, and Towson’s enduring artistic legacy.

A key feature of this year’s festival is the presentation of two new one-person plays by recent alumni: Midnight Cowboy Radio by Ally Ibach (June 14) and The Fantastical Of Now by Siobhán O'Loughlin (June 21), both performed in Studio Theatre CA 3060 with post-show artist talkbacks.

On the musical front, audiences can enjoy Summer Serenade from Maryland Opera (June 22) and Richard Rodgers & His Sounds of Music (June 28), a multimedia concert tribute led by TU faculty member Carolyn Black-Sotir. Outdoor theatre returns with a free performance of The Comedy of Errors, Hon (June 26) by Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, reimagined with a Maryland twist for the whole family.

The festival closes Pride Month with Small Acts of Pride (June 29), a staged reading series featuring LGBTQ+ TU alumni playwrights and performers, affirming Towson's ongoing commitment to equity and representation in the arts.

Visual art exhibitions:

1930s Hollywood: Money, Food, and Fashion in the Great Depression (June 13–July 12), exploring cinema’s influence on domestic life during economic hardship.

Joan Cox: Side by Side (June 13–July 17), a solo exhibition by the acclaimed queer figurative painter and TU alumna.

Additional highlights:

Dance Celebrate! (June 14): A free community dance day with classes and family-friendly performances.

Film Screenings: The End of Summer by Yasujiro Ozu (June 21), and Halloween in June (June 27), a night of TU alumni horror films culminating in the world premiere of Trick or Treat with Reed Richmond by Chris LaMartina, hosted by Baltimore's own Aurora Gorealis.

Most events take place at Towson’s Center for the Arts, and several are free or offer discounted admission for students, seniors, faculty, and alumni. General admission tickets for featured performances range from $5 to $40.

