Tickets For CLUE At the Baltimore Hippodrome Go On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow, Friday Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. EST.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult favorite film, come to Baltimore May 7-12, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow, Friday Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and show days 11 a.m. to showtime. Groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. 

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

Originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania. Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, Stephen Kocis, Josh Fielder, Producers. Developed by Cleveland Playhouse, Laura Kepley, Artistic Director & Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

Learn more at clueliveonestage.com.


