Theatre Project Unveils 2025–26 Season of Original Works, Premieres, and Returning Favorites

Baltimore’s Theatre Project has announced its 2025–26 season, offering a mix of original works, new interpretations of classics, world premieres, and regional debuts by Resident and Guest Artists. Programming spans theatre, dance, music, opera, puppetry, and multidisciplinary performance. The season includes long-running partnerships, new collaborations, and productions for audiences of all ages.

Resident Artist highlights include the 27th edition of High Zero, the East Coast’s premier festival of improvised and experimental music; the IN Series world premiere of Alessandro Stradella’s St. John the Baptist; Alex and Olmsted’s family-friendly An Evening with Alex and Olmsted; Happenstance Theater’s Juxtapose | A Theatrical Shadow Box; Peabody Chamber Opera’s annual operatic double bill; and the world premiere of Alex and Olmsted’s Really Quite a Lot of Mechanisms. Additional premieres include IN Series’ For Women Serving Time, VTDance’s new dance theatre work, Jayne Bernasconi’s latest aerial theatre creation, Iron Crow Theatre’s regional premiere of The View UpStairs, and IN Series’ season finale, The Song of Sakuntala.

Guest Artists will bring an equally varied lineup, from Mae West: The Comeback Tour and Law and Order: Special Improv Unit to The Wedding Jester, Daniel Hall Kuhn’s Alone, Tales from Edgar Allan Poe, and holiday offerings including Bah Humbug – A Christmas Carol (Mostly) Improvised and Modern Nutcracker Ballet: Christmas Legend. 2026 begins with Theatrical Mining Company’s 10 Billion Sapiens, GRIDLOCK Dance’s Tooth and Claw, US Karagoz Theatre Company’s two-show engagement, and one-night-only events such as Frances Harper: An Activist/Artivist Life, Felicia Cooper’s Please, and Phill Branch’s Baltimore Story Fest.

Flex Passes and All Access Passes are available, with discounts for seniors. For tickets and full season details, call 410-752-8558, email boxoffice@theatreproject.org, or visit theatreproject.org.