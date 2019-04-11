The World Premiere Of THE HONEY TRAP is Coming Soon To The Greenbelt Arts Center

A 1957 Fourth of July "Watch the Atomic Bomb" party is about to begin in a Las Vegas hotel room. Suddenly, two unexpected guests arrive and change the fortunes of everyone in the room.

Michael C. Stepowany, a native Washingtonian, grew up in Mt. Rainier, in Prince George's County. He attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C., where his love for theater blossomed. He then went on to graduate from the NYU School of the Arts. (before it was Tisch.) Michael's writing coincidentally began with the demise of 'white-out', or the invention of word processors.



His first play, 'To Dance With Kings', was given a reading at the University of Maryland. It was with this first attempt that Mr. Stepowany found writing to be therapeutic. He was especially happy with his ability to write complex dialogue. "The Honey Trap" stretches his knack for conversation gymnastics. There are occasions where all six characters are speaking in the same scene.



Influenced by Tennessee Williams and August Wilson, Michael prefers a single setting, as is the case for 'The Honey Trap'.

Michael has had two musicals for young audiences performed throughout the Prince George's County parks with the M-NCP&P Commission. He has also had his play 'Tread' performed at the Studio Theater for the D.C. Black Theater Festival. His latest play, 'The Olive Fig Tree' was given a staged reading at the Kennedy Center, page to Stage festival.

CAST

FLO - Tawny Rucker

MK - Joy Liu

MORT - Brian Stepawony

COLONEL BROOKS - Sandy Irving

LANA - Angie Bernazani

BEATRICE - Joy Gerst



Setting

A hotel suite in a Las Vegas casino



Time

The evening of July 4, 1957



PRODUCTION TEAM



Producer: Malca Giblin

Director: Michael Stepawony

Stage Manager: Sally Dodson

Set Design: Michael George Hartley

Master Carpenter: Michael Stepawony

Set Construction: Michael Stepawony, Brian Stepawony

Set Dressing: Michael Stepawony, Aurenna Komisar

Set Painting: The Cast

Light Design: Tom Gill

Sound Design: Michael Stepawony

Backstage Crew: Lesley Cuevas

Costumer: Malca Giblin

Makeup and Hair Design: The Cast

Properties: Aurenna Komisar, Ryley Komisar-Bury

Fight Choreographer: Scott Stofko

Publicity: Donald Cook

Playbill: Malca Giblin, Joe Wall

Logo: Michael Stepawony

House Management: Suzanne Simpson

Box Office Management: Carol Shaw

Assisted by: Bernie Gormally, Joe Wall





