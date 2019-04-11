The World Premiere Of THE HONEY TRAP is Coming Soon To The Greenbelt Arts Center
A 1957 Fourth of July "Watch the Atomic Bomb" party is about to begin in a Las Vegas hotel room. Suddenly, two unexpected guests arrive and change the fortunes of everyone in the room.
Michael C. Stepowany, a native Washingtonian, grew up in Mt. Rainier, in Prince George's County. He attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C., where his love for theater blossomed. He then went on to graduate from the NYU School of the Arts. (before it was Tisch.) Michael's writing coincidentally began with the demise of 'white-out', or the invention of word processors.
His first play, 'To Dance With Kings', was given a reading at the University of Maryland. It was with this first attempt that Mr. Stepowany found writing to be therapeutic. He was especially happy with his ability to write complex dialogue. "The Honey Trap" stretches his knack for conversation gymnastics. There are occasions where all six characters are speaking in the same scene.
Influenced by Tennessee Williams and August Wilson, Michael prefers a single setting, as is the case for 'The Honey Trap'.
Michael has had two musicals for young audiences performed throughout the Prince George's County parks with the M-NCP&P Commission. He has also had his play 'Tread' performed at the Studio Theater for the D.C. Black Theater Festival. His latest play, 'The Olive Fig Tree' was given a staged reading at the Kennedy Center, page to Stage festival.
CAST
FLO - Tawny Rucker
MK - Joy Liu
MORT - Brian Stepawony
COLONEL BROOKS - Sandy Irving
LANA - Angie Bernazani
BEATRICE - Joy Gerst
Setting
A hotel suite in a Las Vegas casino
Time
The evening of July 4, 1957
PRODUCTION TEAM
Producer: Malca Giblin
Director: Michael Stepawony
Stage Manager: Sally Dodson
Set Design: Michael George Hartley
Master Carpenter: Michael Stepawony
Set Construction: Michael Stepawony, Brian Stepawony
Set Dressing: Michael Stepawony, Aurenna Komisar
Set Painting: The Cast
Light Design: Tom Gill
Sound Design: Michael Stepawony
Backstage Crew: Lesley Cuevas
Costumer: Malca Giblin
Makeup and Hair Design: The Cast
Properties: Aurenna Komisar, Ryley Komisar-Bury
Fight Choreographer: Scott Stofko
Publicity: Donald Cook
Playbill: Malca Giblin, Joe Wall
Logo: Michael Stepawony
House Management: Suzanne Simpson
Box Office Management: Carol Shaw
Assisted by: Bernie Gormally, Joe Wall