The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre Presents Stage Adaptation of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, once again, has a full line-up of entertainment for the holiday season. Along with its Mainstage production of A Christmas Special Christmas Show, Way Off Broadway's Family Theatre will be presenting the stage adaptation of the classic Christmas television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Rudolph and all of his friends from the popular holiday special will come to life on the Frederick stage beginning November 28th.

Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Holly Jolly Christmas," Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first aired on NBC on Sunday evening, December 6, 1964. Since then, it has aired at least once every year, making it the longest continuously running television Christmas special of all time.

Beginning this year, a musical stage adaptation of Rudolph was released for licensing. Way Off Broadway will be the first theatre in the region to produce a production of the show.

Leading the cast and taking on the role of the most famous reindeer of them all is Tim Edwards as Rudolph. Joining him to bring the classic characters to life in Way Off Broadway's production are Jessica Billones (Mrs. Donner and Charlie in the Box), Patrick Ford (Hermey), Bill Kiska (Santa and King Moon Racer), Melissa Ann Martin (Yukon Cornelius), Sarah Melinda (Mrs. Claus and Coach Comet), Peter Radzikevich (Donner), Jordan B. Stocksdale (Sam the Snowman), and Megan E. West (Clarice). Rounding out the cast are Bekah Burgoon, Kate Ford, Caleb Whitcomb, and Tegan Yarmus.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has music and lyrics by Johnny Marks and a script adapted by Robert Penola, Based on the animated television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (adapted from a story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks) and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage with scenic/puppet by Brandon Kirkham.

Way Off Broadway's production of Rudolph is under the direction of Jordan B. Stocksdale and runs November 28th through December 27th of this year. Performances are every Saturday afternoon, as well as on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Tickets are $20 per person for lunch and the show. A special early evening performance has been added on Tuesday, December 22nd.

To learn more about the show, or any of Way Off Broadway's performances, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

To purchase tickets, simply call the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

