The Cumberland Theatre To Host BROADWAY & BUBBLE CABARET Fundraiser

Visit the Ferleman Gallery for a night of food, cocktails, music and fun benefitting The Cumberland Theatre

Your ticket includes a sampling of bourbons and sparkling wines as well as hors d'oeuvres and live entertainment throughout the evening.

Enjoy the ambiance of the lovely Ferleman Gallery and music from some of our most talented local artists.

The company relies heavily on donations and public support and all proceeds benefit the Theatre's upcoming shows.

Tickets are $80 per person. Includes bourbon and sparkling wine sampling, food and entertainment. Cocktail attire. Location: Ferleman Gallery, 9 North Centre Street, Cumberland, MD 21502.

