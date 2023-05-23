The Cumberland Theatre Season Too! to Present TRAGEDY TOMORROW, TRIVIA TONIGHT

The Cumberland Theatre Season Too! will present "Tragedy Tomorrow, Trivia Tonight" and interactive evening of Theatre and Broadway trivia on Friday, May 26th at 7:30 pm at the theatre on 101 North Johnson Street.

Tickets are available for a $10 donation at the door or on the theatre's website: cumberlandtheatre.com. Each ticket includes a drink coupon valid for wine, beer, or a soft drink. The lobby bar will open at 7:00 pm. The program will feature live performance and trivia questions related to theatre. Teams of up to four people will compete to win a CT prize pack.

The evening will be hosted by veteran CT actor Bill Dennison who has been seen recently on the CT stage as Ben Hecht in Moonlight and Magnolias, Austin in True West, Little Charles in August: Osage County, David in Company, Mr. Green in Clue on Stage and Lloyd Roberts in The Wisdom of Eve.

The show continues the new series of programming at the Cumberland Theatre appropriately called "CT Season Too!". The series features pop-up supplemental programming that will play for limited engagements of one or two evenings and feature cabarets, one-man shows, readings, murder mysteries and more. The theatre is now taking ideas and submissions for these types of programs. Proposals can be emailed to kim@cumberlandtheatre.com.

Cumberland Theatre is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Allegany Arts Council, Allegany County and the city of Cumberland.