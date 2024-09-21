Tennessee Playwrights Studio to Present THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW at The Charm City Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tennessee Playwrights Studio will present THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW at the Charm City Fringe Festival as a stop on its 2024 Fringe Festival Tour. The show will take place at THE PEALE - 225 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202. Show times are: 10/3 8:15 PM, 10/4 8:45 PM, 10/5 9:30 PM and 10/6 4:45 PM. Schedule and tickets can be found at https://charmcityfringe.org.

The history you didn't learn in school. Broken dreams. Deportation. Murder. Courage. Resilience. That Woman - The Monologue Show is a series of stories imagined from the perspectives of women involved with President John F. Kennedy - stories that in the past have often have been dismissed or deliberately silenced, including those of Ellen Rometsch, Blaze Starr, Mimi Alford, Mary Pinchot Meyer, Judith Exner and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Co-created by Molly Breen, director of Tennessee Playwright Studios and Angela Gimlin, COO of Inebriated Shakespeare Theater Company, along with eight fellow Nashville playwright/actors, the full production of this work originally premiered at the Darkhorse Theater in 2022 - in tandem with THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - and was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Now we look forward to bringing the 60-minute festival version of the show to the Charm City Fringe Festival, with Breen directing and playing Mimi Alford alongside five local DMV-area actors, including: Aparna Sri as Ellen Rometsch (with Nessa Amherst playing Ellen Rometsch on 10/4 only), Maggie Wardell as Blaze Starr, Anne Knapke as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Allegra Hatem as Judith Exner, and Makenzie Emmert-Patel as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See all actor bios at https://tnplaywrights.org/that-woman-fringe-tour ).

The 2024 Fringe Tour for THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW began at KC Fringe, and ends in Charm City with stops in-between at Minnesota Fringe, St. Lou Fringe, Rochester Fringe, Philadelphia Fringe and Elgin Fringe.

Nominated for three Nashville First Night Awards, including Outstanding Original Work, Play and Ensemble, and winner of the National Artist of the Year (Molly Breen) at St. Lou Fringe Festival, THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW will provide a fascinating night of theatre that will have audiences discussing long after the curtain falls.

"I'm so thrilled to bring this show to (and close the 2024 Fringe tour in) Baltimore, home of Blaze Starr's Two O'Clock Club and close to the setting where many of these interactions occured" says co-creator, director, producer and actor, Molly Breen. The DVM-area has such a wealth of acting talent, and I am so lucky to be able to work with DVM-area actors to bring the stories of these women to life."

