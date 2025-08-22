TROUBLE IN MIND and More Set for Fells Point Corner Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fells Point Corner Theatre (FPCT) has announced its 2025–2026 season, featuring a slate of thrilling, hilarious, and thought-provoking plays alongside beloved community events and its ongoing Salon Series, which nurtures new local work. Now entering its 38th year, FPCT continues its tradition of presenting dynamic local originals, acclaimed premieres, and audience favorites while expanding opportunities for community engagement and artistic growth.

Mainstage Productions

The season begins with Alice Childress’s Trouble in Mind (November 7–30, 2025). The comedy-drama follows a seasoned Black actress cast in a Broadway-bound anti-lynching play written by a white playwright. As rehearsals unfold, theatre conventions and racial politics collide in a witty yet piercing exploration of representation, compromise, and integrity in the entertainment industry.

Claire Barron’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation (February 13–March 8, 2026), directed by Genevieve de Mahy, heats up the winter with a fierce and funny look at ambition, rivalry, and the messy transformation from adolescence to adulthood. Set in the world of pre-teen competitive dance, the play explodes with energy, dark humor, and raw honesty about growing up.

The season concludes with Miss Holmes Returns (April 24–May 17, 2026), Christopher M. Walsh’s feminist reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary detective duo. Directed by FPCT Managing Director Brad Norris and starring Sharon Maguire and Emma Grace Dunbar reprising their roles as Holmes and Watson, the production continues the adventures begun in FPCT’s acclaimed 2024 Baltimore premiere of Miss Holmes.

Community Events

FPCT’s community tradition continues with Monologue Slam VI on January 9, 2025. The one-night-only, winner-take-all competition invites performers to deliver their boldest, funniest, or most moving monologues before a panel of judges for cash prizes and bragging rights.

The Salon Series

The FPCT Salon Series will run throughout the season, presenting workshops and staged readings of new local works. This incubator program provides playwrights, directors, and performers with opportunities to develop and showcase vibrant new pieces in front of live audiences. Performances are free to attend, with projects announced on a rolling basis.

In addition, FPCT offers educational programming for all ages throughout the year, with classes announced as registration opens. The theatre also makes its historic firehouse space available for artistic and community rentals.

Tickets, flex passes, and group discounts are available at fpct.org or by calling (410) 878-0228.