TOOTSIE is Coming to The Hippodrome Theatre This November

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical is coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center for a limited one-week engagement Tuesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 5, 2021.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

Tootsie Performance Schedule:

Tuesday, November 30 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m.

Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Tootsie are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com (https://www.ticketmaster.com/tootsie-touring-tickets/artist/2728443?venueId=172363). For general questions, contact Service@BaltimoreHippodrome.com; groups of 10 or more should contact BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

To prioritize the health and safety of audiences, staff, cast and crew, the Hippodrome Theatre is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. Vaccine-eligible guests aged 12 and over attending any performance at the historic venue will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Children 11 and younger will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, all guests are required to wear a face mask securely covering their mouths and noses in the venue (except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas).

Individuals 12 or older who require an accommodation for the vaccine requirement due to a medical reason or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours in advance of the event or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours in advance of the event. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data with public health and government guidance. Please visit the Hippodrome Theatre's COVID-19 resource page for more information.