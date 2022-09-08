THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Splashes Its Way To The Milburn Stone Theatre

The critically-acclaimed, award-winning THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, will open this October at the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College.

Based on the original worldwide phenomenon created by Stephen Hillenburg, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A., Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt. The show also features a book by Kyle Jarrow (NOIR, THE WILDNESS) and was conceptualized and conceived by the famed theatrical director, Tina Landau.

​

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! The original Broadway production was nominated for twelve 2018 TONY awards, including "Best Musical."

​

"We're thrilled to be one of the first theatres' in our area to present this show," said Andrew John Mitchell, Artistic Director of the Milburn Stone Theatre and director of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. "This musical is non-stop fun, filled with catchy songs, hilarious dialogue and over the top choreography! Even if you're not a fan of the cartoon, you'll have a great time at this show, and if you are a fan, you'll know and love the references!"

​

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL stars Patrick Collins as the title character and features Steven Soltow as "Patrick Star" and Arianna Clark at "Sandy Cheeks." The production also features (in alphabetical order) Cynthia Acevedo, Michael Anderson, Christopher Casadonti, Danielle Cathcart, Cameron Deibler, Kristy Echols, Becky Edwards, Jeremy Edwards, Dale Fleetwood, Elizabeth Hamill, Natalie Hudson, Brandon Keenan, Ethan Kellum, Ryan Milliner, Piper Murray, Hayden O'Brien, Chelsea Pope, Silas Taylor & Nate Williams

The production features direction by Andrew John Mitchell, choreography by Devon Johnson, music direction by Trey Pope, stage management by Aleks Morris & Emily McAllister, set design by Sammy Jungwirth, costume, wig & make-up design by Deanna Marino, lighting Design by Bevin Gorin, properties design by Baz Wenger and set construction by Baz Wenger, Brandon Gorin and Asher Archer De Pace.

Tickets for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL can be found online at milburnstone.com or by calling the Milburn Stone Theatre Box Office at (410) 287-1037

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is proactive in fostering and supporting excellence, education and appreciation of the arts, while striving at all times to become the premier theatrical house in the region for our audience, whatever their age or interests. Named after the late actor who appeared on the long-running TV western, "Gun Smoke" as Doc, Milburn Stone, was a lifelong supporter of the arts and his family have been long-time benefactors of the theatre.